New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ details revealed at D23

As the first chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five, there’s a lot riding on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, not least of all the presence of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, making his first proper appearance as the franchise’s newest big bad after debuting as He Who Remains in Loki.

Taking to the stage at the D23 Expo, the cast and crew of the pint-sized threequel have been hyping up Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s latest blockbuster team-up as the titular duo, with Rudd offering that “this is unlike anything you’ve seen, certainly from Ant-Man and the Wasp. This thing is bananas.”

'Ant-Man And The Wasp' leaked image teases Kang's MCU design 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

As you’d expect given the villain of the piece, Quantumania will also tie directly into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, with the Multiverse Saga set to be taken to unprecedented heights by a standalone saga that’s never really been deemed as one of the MCU’s heaviest hitters. No offense to Ant-Man, but he’s one of the smaller heroes in more ways than one.

WandaVision fan favorite Jimmy Woo has also been confirmed to return, which is just one more reason to be excited about the impending arrival of Peyton Reed’s third time behind the camera when it hits theaters on February 17 of next year. Kathryn Newton additionally replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, putting yet another potential building block in place for the Young Avengers.

Sadly, the sizzle reel shown will remain exclusive to D23 for now, but with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming in November, it hopefully won’t be too long before we get to see the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage for ourselves.