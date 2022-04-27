Amber Heard Features in ‘Aquaman 2’ Footage Unveiled at CinemaCon

New footage for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' was unveiled at CinemaCon, with Amber Heard still featuring.

The follow-up to the billion dollar Aquaman film has had a sneak preview shown at CinemaCon.

Director James Wan took to the stage to present a new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation. The footage included a brief glimpse at Amber Heard, who is currently embroiled in a defamation trial.

Director James Wan brings a sneak preview of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, @aquamanmovie, to share with the audience — CinemaCon (@CinemaCon) April 27, 2022

Amber Heard turns up for about 0.5 seconds in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom footage Warner Bros teased at its #CinemaCon panel. — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) April 27, 2022

Jason Momoa and Heard return for the sequel, as does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as villainous Black Manta. Aquaman 2 is set to release March 17, 2023.

This story is developing.