 Amber Heard Features in 'Aquaman 2' Footage Unveiled at CinemaCon
New ‘Aquaman 2’ footage shown at CinemaCon and, yes, Amber Heard is in it

New footage for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' was unveiled at CinemaCon, with Amber Heard still featuring.

The follow-up to the billion dollar Aquaman film has had a sneak preview shown at CinemaCon.

Director James Wan took to the stage to present a new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation. The footage included a brief glimpse at Amber Heard, who is currently embroiled in a defamation trial.

Jason Momoa and Heard return for the sequel, as does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as villainous Black Manta. Aquaman 2 is set to release March 17, 2023.

