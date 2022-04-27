Amber Heard Features in ‘Aquaman 2’ Footage Unveiled at CinemaCon

The follow-up to the billion dollar Aquaman film has had a sneak preview shown at CinemaCon.
Director James Wan took to the stage to present a new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation. The footage included a brief glimpse at Amber Heard, who is currently embroiled in a defamation trial.
Jason Momoa and Heard return for the sequel, as does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as villainous Black Manta. Aquaman 2 is set to release March 17, 2023.
