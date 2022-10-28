New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo kicks off the two-week countdown

We’ve officially entered the two-week countdown before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the triumphant sequel to the Academy Award-winning Black Panther. Its predecessor was the first superhero film to ever be nominated for Best Picture, and while it’s hard to say if the MCU will manage to snag those honors a second time around, the film nevertheless looks dead set on rounding out Phase Four with electrifying quality, and the film’s brand new promotional video only adds more fuel to what seems like an inevitability at this point.

In 2 WEEKS, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever arrives. Experience it only in theaters November 11.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/EFulswwvnH pic.twitter.com/hIWkujdn4k — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 28, 2022

Indeed, from MCU newcomer and legendary Marvel antihero Namor to the ever-stoic Dora Milaje to prime Black Panther candidate Shuri, not a single player in Phase Four’s swansong looks out of step. And with the film striking the perfect balance of brand new talent and reliable returnees, the interplay between Wakanda Forever‘s many personalities is sure to be palpable on every front imaginable, from the personal to the political to the combative.

After King T’Challa’s tragic passing, the entire kingdom of Wakanda soon find themselves stepping up to the plate as several forces threaten the peace and livelihood of their country. Among the most dangerous of these forces is the Talokan, a colony of subaquatic people lead by Namor the Sub-Mariner, who feels as though Wakanda’s newfound public image has put his kingdom in jeopardy.

Also appearing in the film will be Dominique Thorne, who will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) before going off on her own adventure in the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart, releasing late next year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release to theaters on Nov. 11.