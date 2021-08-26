New Cassie Lang Actor Shows Off Training For Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Fans weren’t exactly over the moon when Marvel Studios announced they were recasting Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After the time skip in Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang emerged from the Quantum Realm to discover his daughter was now a teenager and played by Emma Fuhrman. The character is now changing hands one more time, to Freaky actor Kathryn Newton.

This is because Marvel Studios have giant-size plans for Cassie. Ever since her introduction in Ant-Man, there have been rumblings that she’d follow in her comic-book counterpart’s footsteps and don a costume of her own. Now, a new shot from Newton’s Instagram certainly suggests she’s in top physical shape for some superheroing.

Newton uploaded a pic of her in the gym showing off a new set of abs, explaining that she’s been working out so much that she hasn’t had time to be on social media. Check it out:

Newton also dropped a major hint when posting a video from the Disney Investor’s Day event about Quantumania. She captioned it with, “Last night I dreamed of being a superhero,” and tagged it with “#STATURE”. Fans will know that Stature is Cassie’s superhero code-name in the Young Avengers, so expect big (and very, very little) things from her in future MCU Phases.

But though we can figure out a bit about Quantumania, we still don’t know how Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will fit in the story. After his debut in Loki, his variants will be causing havoc across the Marvel Multiverse, meaning that the version squaring off against Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne will probably be different from the eccentric weirdo we just met.

But, for now, all we can do is speculate. It’ll likely be a while before we get the first trailer, though, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania doesn’t hit theaters until February 17, 2023.