New ‘Causeway’ trailer previews one of the heaviest emotional rollercoasters of the year

It was this time last month that we first got a glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence‘s Oscar campaign, namely in the form of the first trailer for A24’s Causeway. Now, with the heartfelt, heartbreaking psychological drama film set to land on its permanent home of Apple TV Plus tomorrow, the momentum is back on with the film’s second trailer, offering a closer glimpse of what could be in store for Lawrence and co-star Brian Tyree Henry.

The feature film debut of director Lila Neugebauer, Causeway follows the heavy plight of Lynsey (Lawrence), an American military engineer who gets discharged from Afghanistan after suffering a particularly severe brain injury. With her injury manifesting both physically and mentally, she returns to her home state of New Orleans to recover, only to be faced with a whole new set of draining challenges, including sharing a living space with her estranged mother; the same living space that saw her brother suffer from a dire drug addiction.

With redeployment seeming like the only way out of this quieter nightmare, Lynsey does everything she can to fast-track her recovery, but eventually develops a friendship with James (Henry), a mechanic that’s struggling with trauma of his own. Together, Lynsey and James attempt the rocky road of recovery together, with neither of them seeming to know what the outcome of such recovery will be.

Causeway premiered earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and began a limited theatrical run on Oct. 28. Having concluded its cinematic stint, it’s Apple TV Plus’ turn to bring the film to its widest audience yet, and with just about every critic pouring out nothing but adoration for its two leads, Causeway will undoubtedly be a must-watch.

Causeway releases to Apple TV Plus on Nov. 4.