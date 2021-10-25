New Clues Offer Insights To When Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Next Trailer May Drop

With anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home culminating in a fever pitch with the release of its first trailer back in August, many have been pondering when a second trailer might be released ahead of its anticipated theatrical debut in December.

Whilst many fans were hoping for a trailer around the time of Marvel’s Eternals Nov. 5 release, insiders in the know have lately struck down those wishes, saying it’s likely to be delayed.

The hotly anticipated threequel to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy converges both Marvel Studios and Sony in a veritable Venn diagram between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Verse.

We’re now getting new insights into when a second trailer might get released, with insider Sean O’Connell from CinemaBlend revealing new information to The Direct. If O’Connell’s source is to be believed, the trailer isn’t even completed yet and he further reiterated the sentiment that it may not be finished in time for Eternals. Check out his quote below.

“The second #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer isn’t even finished, and may NOT be finished in time for #Eternals. This is what I am hearing. Do with it what you will. If I had to place a bet, I’d say it’s in front of #GhostbustersAfterlife. We shall see!” CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell said on Twitter.

But as we previously mentioned, the webslinger isn’t restricted to Marvel Studios movies to make a trailer premiere. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to come out on Nov. 19, so it’s O’Connell’s prediction the new Spidey trailer could drop then.

Ever since No Way Home‘s initial trailer in August — in which we saw the confirmed return of Alfred Molina’s Dock Ock and a tease to perhaps Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin — fans have been wildly speculating about Spider-Man movie crossover possibilities involving past Peter Parkers. Many have wondered whether Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield may make appearances as the webslinger from alternative universes.

We’ll just have to see just how much fan service the newest installment will give us when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes swinging into theaters on Dec. 17.