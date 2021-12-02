Recently, The Daily Bugle got with the times and launched a TikTok account, as hosted by the media outlet’s newest intern, Betty Brant (Angourie Rice). Depicted as real social media updates from the world of the MCU, the Bugle’s TikTok account is a must-follow for Marvel fans for the extra insight it offers into the incoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Case in point, the latest upload teases Electro and Sandman’s roles in the threequel.

“We’ve been experiencing some wildly unseasonable weather in the Big Apple lately,” explains Betty, going on to mention “crazy lightning” and a “sandstorm in Midtown.” Peter Parker’s classmate then questions if this means “supervillains are back.” She’s forced to take a different tack, though, when her boss — a certain J. Jonah Jameson — shouts at her through her earpiece. The headline then reads: “Spider-Menace Summons Strange Storms!”

Check out the video below, as reshared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit:

The most notable thing about this video is that it suggests Electro and Sandman are operating in NYC before the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though it’s unclear whether we should really take these TikTok updates as part of MCU canon, they appear to be set in the run-up to the movie’s events. So is this telling us that the multiversal villains crossover over into the MCU’s Earth ahead of Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin? Or are we reading too much into just a fun bit of social media promotion?

Though he’s unseen here, J.K. Simmons has appeared as Jonah in a previous Bugle TikTok video, which pre-empts his bigger role in No Way Home, in contrast to his brief cameo at the end of Far From Home. Despite this not being the same Jameson as the Raimiverse version, they clearly have a lot in common, including spinning the news however they can to smear Spidey’s reputation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now just a couple of weeks away from swinging into theaters on Dec. 17.