New David O. Russell Film with Star-Filled Cast, 'Amsterdam,' Announced

David O. Russell is an Oscar-winning filmmaker who has arguably courted as much controversy as he has acclaim throughout his career.

Acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell has a new movie on the way, along with an official title, Amsterdam, it was announced Wednesday at CinemaCon.

The announcement was made by Disney theatrical boss Tony Chambers, Deadline reports. Somewhat unsurprisingly, the film boasts a star-studded cast as well, such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Taylor Swift.

The film will be produced under Disney’s 20th Century Studios and centers around three friends in the early part of the 20th century. Based on the trailer, the period film is already being compared to boasting the same frenetic and absurdist energy as his legendary crime comedy, 2013’s American Hustle, which was nominated for the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. Amsterdam also stars Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

Back in 2010, Russell’s The Fighter earned the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. It also snagged Bale and co-star Melissa Leo Academy Awards for their supporting roles.

The last feature-length film Russell released was 2015’s Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence, a rags-to-riches tale about the woman who invented self-wringing mops.

Though Russell is a critically acclaimed director, he has faced controversy in the past, including for alleged on-set verbal abuse of Lily Tomlin during the filming of I ♥ Huckabees, the New York Times reported. In 2011, he was also accused by his then-19-year-old transgender niece of sexual assault, according to Chicago Tribune.