New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ merch teases glitches in the multiverse

The latest merch for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to materialize online teases that a familiar plot device from Sony’s Marvel universe could crossover into the MCU in the incoming sequel. With Spider-Man: No Way Home opening the doors to the multiverse in a major way, Doctor Strange 2 is set to blow those doors right off their hinges as Benedict Cumberbatch’s (not the) Sorcerer Supreme heads off to explore other universes.

But he won’t be going it alone either, as Strange will be joined by old pal Wong (Benedict Wong) and fellow Avenger Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). And these two new t-shirts hint at the mystic man’s dynamic with both characters, with one tee highlighting Strange and Wong and the other putting the spotlight on Strange and Wanda. It’s the latter that’s the more intriguing, though, due to its glitch-themed artwork. You can check out the two tees over on Amazon here and here, or else via the gallery below:

While it’s unclear if this tee design has any bearing on the movie’s content, the Strange and Wong one has a paint drip aesthetic, which doesn’t appear to be significant — it’s worth noting that its glitchy look is reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Sony animated flick saw the other Spidey variants that had come to Miles Morales’ world suffering from reality-bending glitches due to the multiverse being under threat.

It’s possible that Multiverse of Madness may explore a similar concept. Alternatively, it may be a callback to WandaVision, when Wanda’s chaos magic would also sometimes glitch out when she momentarily lost her grip on the hex she placed over Westview. Fans are fully expecting Wanda to either go dark or for her powers to go nuclear in this one, so it’s feasible this t-shirt is offering another clue it could happen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6.