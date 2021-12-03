Hawkeye is the Disney Plus spinoff series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe surrounding the misadventures of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and his young archer protégé, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

In celebration of the show, which takes place over the Holidays, Marvel Entertainment unveiled a new animated poster apropos of the show’s latest episode. It opens with our heroes still sitting on the kiddie rides the Tracksuit Mafia tied them to in the previous episode. You can check out the recreation of the scene — in which Clint is looking mopey upon a mechanical unicorn and Kate has a far-away look in her eyes perched on a mini-airplane — in the artwork by Mike Mahle here:

Seasons Greetings, Clint and Kate. Episode three of Marvel Studios' @HawkeyeOfficial is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @MikeMahle pic.twitter.com/lw9TW3anAh — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2021

The piece of art, featuring slowly falling animated snow whose wintry spirit juxtaposes against our hero’s listless expressions, certainly gives us inspiration for coming up with our own unorthodox holiday card this season.

Episode three of the series certainly brought fans many memorable moments, including the introduction of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, AKA Echo — who is already slated for her own Disney Plus Marvel spinoff series. The episode also featured an emotional call back to when Scarlett Johansen’s Natasha Romanoff pulled Clint from the brink of his blood lust and “killed” his alter-ego, the Yakuza-slaughtering Ronin from Avengers: Endgame.

Perhaps the biggest tease of them all was Maya’s reference to her “uncle,” which many familiar to the Marvel comics have taken as a signal that the character Kingpin will be coming to the MCU.

We’ll have to see how it all unfolds when Hawkeye episode four comes to Disney Plus on Dec. 8.