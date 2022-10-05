On Friday, a relaunch of the Hellraiser film series comes to Hulu. It has received strong early buzz, has a new performer in the Hell Priest/Pinhead role Doug Bradley made famous and, this star is excited to see any tattoos fans of her version end up with.

/Film asked Jamie Clayton about how a new generation might commemorate her work, and she’s looking forward to seeing what people come up with. This has happened before on another project she has done, but she did not think about it when making the new and gory production.

“Oh my God. I hadn’t even thought about that. It’s crazy because I did a show called Sense8, and the character was Nomi Marks. And she had this great tattoo that was in Latin, and it said, ‘know thyself,’ and a bunch of people got that tattoo. And she also had a little one behind her ear, and people got … oh my God, I didn’t even think about that! You’re right! People are going to get tattoos. That’s so cool. I want to see them. Tweet them to me please!”

Elsewhere in the article, director David Bruckner adds the key to giving a great performance for Clayton was not imitating the work previously done by Bradley. He says her audition became the one as it was intimidating, intense, and also hypnotic. Clayton also says Bruckner is a great director and gave her plenty of time to play with different versions of scenes when they were shooting.

“‘Do it like you’re disappointed in her. Do it like you’re angry with her. Do it like you’re surprised by her.’ Different moments. But that also helped them, too, to see it on screen, to see what was working and what wasn’t, because there isn’t much you can do once the sclera contacts go in. So, we started finding it together, and it was about just that communication and that ping pong that we had back and forth. I couldn’t have asked for a better director.”

The franchise, which began in 1987, is based on work by author Clive Barker and spent several years in direct-to-video hell before its current return to theatrical form. At one time, Pinhead would have met Freddy and Jason in another crossover movie, though, this only got into the early idea stages and was not close to being produced when creatives first bandied about it. A television show is also in the works.

The Hellraiser reboot currently has an 82 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read our Hellraiser review here.