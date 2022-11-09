New ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ trailer gives peek into dark side of Whitney Houston’s life on and off the stage

Earlier this year, the world got a look at Whitney Houston’s story when the first trailer for I Wanna Dance with Somebody was released. It looked at the highs of the acclaimed singer’s life, and, now, a new trailer has been released which touches the lows.

On YouTube, Sony put out the new footage for the Naomi Ackie-led piece earlier today. It of course showcases Ackie’s recreation of Houston’s powerful voice, features scenes of her giving birth to her daughter, meeting one-time spouse Bobby Brown, and tensions with her father John about the direction of her career and life. At one point, he sued her for $100 million before he died and in the piece, it appears this will be touched on, though at a possibly earlier point than actually happened in our actual reality.

“Daddy … my money, I trusted you, you were meant to look out for me.”

The script was helmed by the same man who crafted earlier success with Bohemian Rhapsody and, with that film being criticized for sanitizing some of the wilder aspects of Freddie Mercury’s life and Queen itself, people are expressing concern online about something similar here. Essentially, a lot of musician biopics fall into cliches and trends with only the lead being interesting.

Whenever I see a trailer for a music biopic, I just assume it'll be a talent showcase for the main star while the rest of the movie is incredibly mid https://t.co/AQDR4muyeN — Leon 🦝 (@LeonCastilloJr) November 9, 2022

Despite the occasional bout of worries, the biopic looks to be promising. It also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Clarke Peters and Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford, Houston’s longtime friend who served as her assistant, creative director and alleged lover at one point in time. Record producer Clive Davis, who worked with Houston from her earliest days, is also on board the film as one of its producers.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is scheduled to be released on Dec. 23.