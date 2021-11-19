We’re getting some ideas what the upcoming Scream film from various promotional images that have been released into the wild — and now there’s another one.

A new still from the film features Arquette’s Dewey Riley and Barrera’s new character Sam preparing to exit an elevator in a hospital environment, according to Bloody Disgusting.

In the still, Riley has a pistol at the ready while his acquaintance looks ahead quizzically with a phone in her hand. Though fans have speculated healthily on the movie, and alleged leaks have purported to outline much of the plot, directorial newcomers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have warned fans looks can be deceiving and their goal is to subvert expectations.

“There are misdirects within the movie,” Bettinelli-Olpin said in an earlier interview with Bloody Disgusting. “There are misdirects within the trailer. Anything that you think is a spoiler in this, there’s a good chance you’re wrong.”

Via Bloody-Disgusting

We have to wait for Jan. 14 to find out. Until then, mysteries remain and no one knows just who will survive out of the cast, which includes Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and Jenna Ortega.

What are your theories for the next Scream? Will one of the legacy characters die? Will it all be revealed to be a dream taking place inside of Matthew Lillard’s mind? Let us know in the comments section of this article down below.