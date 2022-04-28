New ‘Jurrasic World Dominion’ Footage Closes Universal’s Cinemacon

The trailer for "Jurassic World Dominion" was shown as the closing event for Universal Pictures' CinemaCon presentation.

Jeff Goldblum awkwardly ventured onto the stage, expressing excitement for the film alongside the entire cast. He joked about his character from the first Jurassic Park film and the concept of revivifying dinosaurs.

“Hey, you know, like 30 years ago, my character said something like, ‘Just because you could revivify dinosaurs or what not… umm, should you? Is that, you know, a good idea?’”

The trailer for the latest film in the franchise was played, and it featured multiple dinosaurs and nods to the previous Jurassic Park films.

The finisher for Universal at #CinemaCon is, of course, #JurassicWorld, introduced by the owner of a drive-in theater. They just showed the new trailer & it’s WILD. A few nods to previous films. Seems to revolve around rescuing a baby raptor. “Everybody hold onto somebody!” pic.twitter.com/EegSLR3fGP — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

Back in February, Universal Pictures released their first trailer for the film. There is no information at this time on when the second trailer showcased at CinemaCon will be shown to the public.

Jurassic World Dominion is the final film for the Jurassic Park franchise, and comes out in theaters in June 2022.

