New LEGO Marvel Avengers movie ‘Mission Demolition’ introduces casual fans to new main character

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition is finally here, and fans have a lot to look forward to as the movie drops on Disney Plus.

The tenth installment in LEGO and Marvel’s ongoing cinematic partnership will take place in New York City and feature some of the franchise’s favorite characters in LEGO form. These include Captain America (as portrayed by both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Black Widow, the Hulk, and the hero who is tasked with saving the day: Dennis, or D-Man, who has never been featured in a live-action Marvel film.

The new movie comes after LEGO Marvel Adventures: Code Red, which pit the Avengers against Hydra as the heroes set out on a mission to find Black Widow’s father, Red Guardian.

Here is everything we know about LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition.

WATCH: LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, streaming on Disney+

What is LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition about?

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Demolition Man official trailer from Disney+

This time around, the Avengers need help and only one person can help them! Dennis, who is also known as D-Man. Dennis is a Damage Control worker who unwittingly sets an enemy of the Avengers free. The enemy, known as Terrax, is set on capturing each of the Avengers, which means Demolition Man will need to step in and save the day.

Will LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition come out in theaters?

The newest animated LEGO film is only available on streaming.

Is LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition on streaming?

Yes — Mission Demolition will begin streaming exclusively on Disney Plus on Dec. 18, 2024.

What characters are in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition?

While the story centers around an unfamiliar character — at least to those who only know Marvel through the catalog of live action movies and shows — he’ll be surrounded by plenty of familiar faces.

Soap Central reported that the Marvel characters who are featured in Demolition Man in their LEGO form include Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain America (both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Black Widow, and the Hulk. Wolverine and Gambit also join D-Man as he attempts to rescue the captured heroes.

Additional featured characters include She-Hulk, Vision, The Thing, Rocket Raccoon, Baby Groot, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, and Moon Knight.

