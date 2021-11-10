New Logo, Poster And Artwork All Unveiled For The Batman

What appears to be a new poster, new logo, and new artwork for The Batman have all surfaced online, giving fans yet another glimpse into this latest Hollywood iteration on the caped crusader.



The trio of tweets from One Take News include a shot of Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman standing back to back both in the logo and the poster and a hand-drawn poster featuring the Dark Knight standing in front of a large window in view of a red full moon as a giant bat swoops in above him.

A new poster for #TheBatman has released. pic.twitter.com/bbsts7ZPvN — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 10, 2021

A new logo for #TheBatman has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/wT25PlORnK — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 10, 2021

The photos, like the most recent trailer, have a gritty feel to them and suggest this new take on Batman may be the darkest one yet. Pattinson makes Batman look as imposing and brooding a figure as ever.



Pattinson is stepping into some pretty big shoes by taking on the role of Bruce Wayne, a character with a storied Hollywood history in addition to more than 80 years of comic book history. He follows in the footsteps of highly respected actors including Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Adam West, and Michael Keaton, who is set to play the character once again in the upcoming Flash movie.



In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, The Batman will also star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. The film is scheduled for release in theaters next year on March 4.