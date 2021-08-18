New Look At Eternals Revealed By Marvel And Entertainment Weekly
It’s only a little over eleven weeks until Chloe Zhao’s Eternals comes into theaters, so we’re expecting the marketing campaign to start slowly gathering momentum in the very near future—before exploding into life once there’s no danger of the intergalactic epic stealing any thunder away from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe releasing two mega budget blockbusters that both focus almost entirely on characters audiences have never met before in the space of two months is a massive deal. Even the looming and ongoing threat of the pandemic means that box office numbers will be a drop in the ocean compared to what we’d typically expect from the world’s biggest franchise.
The titular band of cosmic beings will grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly, and to mark the occasion, an entire set of stark cover images have been revealed that showcase almost the entire principal cast in all of their respective glories, which you can check out below.
A few years ago, a project like Eternals would have been deemed a huge risk by Marvel, but the brand is about as bulletproof as it gets these days. Spending thirteen years building an audience and gaining a reputation for top quality entertainment on the largest possible scale means that the fans are in on the ground floor regardless of what Kevin Feige and his team are cooking up, so there’s really no such thing as a gamble for the MCU anymore.
The only real question needing answered is whether or not Eternals will play exclusively in theaters, or if it could be subjected to a last minute Disney Plus Premier Access debut.
