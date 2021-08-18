New Look At Eternals Revealed By Marvel And Entertainment Weekly

It’s only a little over eleven weeks until Chloe Zhao’s Eternals comes into theaters, so we’re expecting the marketing campaign to start slowly gathering momentum in the very near future—before exploding into life once there’s no danger of the intergalactic epic stealing any thunder away from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe releasing two mega budget blockbusters that both focus almost entirely on characters audiences have never met before in the space of two months is a massive deal. Even the looming and ongoing threat of the pandemic means that box office numbers will be a drop in the ocean compared to what we’d typically expect from the world’s biggest franchise.

The titular band of cosmic beings will grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly, and to mark the occasion, an entire set of stark cover images have been revealed that showcase almost the entire principal cast in all of their respective glories, which you can check out below.

Meet the all-powerful Ikaris. @_richardmadden and his #Eternals costars bring a race of immortals to the MCU in a thrilling new adventure. Go behind the scenes: https://t.co/2FEew28l1D Story by @devancoggan pic.twitter.com/HghTyvHoxP — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021

Meet the forever young Sprite. Lia McHugh and her #Eternals costars usher in an ageless, superpowered new group dedicated to protecting humankind in the MCU. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/iNNaetK6kF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021

Meet the speedster Makkari. @LaurenRidloff, the MCU’s first deaf hero, and her #Eternals costars introduce a powerful family of immortals in Marvel’s next big adventure. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/3iVR3GPPiv — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021

Meet strongman Gilgamesh. Don Lee and his #Eternals costars are ready to unveil the MCU’s new super team: all-powerful immortals. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/JfEkF9Rf6l — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021

Meet the warrior Thena. Angelina Jolie and her #Eternals costars introduce a new Marvel super team in a sprawling saga about immortals keeping watch over humanity. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/yc51kwiXWn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021

A few years ago, a project like Eternals would have been deemed a huge risk by Marvel, but the brand is about as bulletproof as it gets these days. Spending thirteen years building an audience and gaining a reputation for top quality entertainment on the largest possible scale means that the fans are in on the ground floor regardless of what Kevin Feige and his team are cooking up, so there’s really no such thing as a gamble for the MCU anymore.

The only real question needing answered is whether or not Eternals will play exclusively in theaters, or if it could be subjected to a last minute Disney Plus Premier Access debut.