New ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ star says he’s never seen anything like it

Even though the first half of two-part action extravaganza Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning isn’t coming to theaters until next year, new additions to the ensemble for Part 2 are already speaking out on their excitement.

To be fair, that puts them in exactly the same boat as the rest of us, with the teaser trailer that played prior to Top Gun: Maverick signaling that returning director Christopher McQuarrie has raised the bar yet again, something that’s getting increasingly difficult in the wake of his phenomenal Rogue Nation and Fallout.

Taking to social media, the filmmaker dropped a pair of brand new behind the scenes images, which confirmed that Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer had joined the ensemble.

Not only that, but Offerman is already dishing the dirt on his Mission: Impossible debut, as revealed by The Wrap.

“It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible. Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints.”

Everyone seems to be in awe of what Tom Cruise brings to the table, but the bad news for the rest of us is that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is still almost a year away.