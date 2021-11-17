New No Way Home Stills Revealed Prior To Trailer Release

Fans are getting hyped about the upcoming release of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Social media is full of people theorizing what could be shown in the new teaser, with many hoping for a glimpse of Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire’s returning Spider-Man characters.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, several new high definition teaser images have been released online, getting fans even more excited than before. These four high-definition images give us four different looks at Tom Holland in various situations.

The first image shows him wearing the iconic Iron Spider Spider-Man suit while standing atop a car on a crowded freeway bridge. Here, Parker is striking an action pose that suggests he is facing down one of his foes. Based on previous teaser material that shows this suit being used in a similar environment, this foe is most likely Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The second image shows Spider-Man atop a lampost, in a suit that seems to be the one he wore during Spider-Man: Far from Home. He appears to be looking down at some unknown person or object, but the shot, while stunning, doesn’t make this clear. Many internet users are arguing if this lampost might be a European one. If it is, this may imply that the film will involve some globe-trotting adventure. However, this isn’t confirmed at this time.

The third picture shows Spider-Man and Zendaya’s MJ atop a building. The sky is full of helicopters showing that the surprising announcement of Spider-Man’s true identity at the end of the last movie has left Peter and his friends hunted individuals.

The final picture in the set seems to follow on from this, giving a close-up view of MJ and Spider-Man as the helicopters continue to circle the pair, suggesting that this might be from an early point in the film, before Doctor Strange and his magic warps the world.

While fans are excited about these new images, many are pointing out that they all seem to come from scenes and moments we’ve already seen in past trailers and teasers, including the article in Empire magazine. This has made many Marvel fans wonder if the trailer will give us any big revelations or if Marvel will keep tight-lipped and instead opt to surprise people when the movie hits cinemas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film in the MCU Spider-Man series, is slated for release on December 17th, 2021.