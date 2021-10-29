New Paranormal Activity Movie Has Now Hit Streaming

The latest Paranormal Activity movie has officially hit streaming. Last summer, we learned the iconic horror franchise was coming back for a seventh installment, due to open in theaters in March. Well, due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, its theatrical release was canceled and fans prepared themselves to have to wait another year to see it. As it happens, though, the studio elected to send it to streaming instead, so viewers could enjoy it in time for Halloween.

So, as of this Friday, October 29, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is officially available to watch on Paramount Plus in the United States, at no additional cost for subscribers. As directed by Will Eubank – who helmed 2020 Kristen Stewart sci-fi horror Underwater – and written by franchise vet Christopher Landon, Paramount has kept details on this relaunch of the found-footage series tightly under wraps in the run-up to its release.

Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin First Look

But here’s what we do know. Next of Kin follows documentary filmmaker Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. However, after a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.

Next of Kin is the seventh film in the saga and the first to come out since 2015’s The Ghost Dimension. The one constant in the first six was the character of Katie, played by Katie Featherston in the first five and by Chloe Csergeny as a teen in the fifth and sixth movies. It’s very likely that new protagonist Margot has some connection to Katie, but to find out what that is you’ll have to catch Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for yourself, only on Paramount Plus.