New Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Gallery Documents A Trip To An Amish Community

The seventh movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise, Next of Kin is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29th.

Following a documentary maker, Margot (Emily Bader), she goes to an Amish community with the hope of learning more about her mother and hopefully even finding her. When Margot and her crew arrive at the secluded community though, strange things begin to happen and it becomes apparent that something sinister is at work.

Christopher Landon (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse) wrote the screenplay while Next of Kin is being directed by William Eubank, who is known for Underwater and The Signal. Check out the newly released photo gallery to get a first look at Paramount+’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin First Look 1 of 27

So, what do you think? Is Next of Kin going to live up to the rest of the Paranormal Activity franchise? Let us know below!