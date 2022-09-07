New poster for autobiographical Spielberg movie reveals Seth Rogen, and a monkey

There’s a semi-autobiographical movie on the way from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg called The Fabelmans, and a new poster for the film just dropped.

The movie reportedly follows the exploits of a young would-be filmmaker (reportedly based on Spielberg) who chases his dreams of making it in Hollywood. The poster is a movie lover’s dream, with the silhouette image of a man walking across a soundstage toward old-school reels of film featuring the movie’s characters.

There’s Paul Dano (the father character) in a suit with a monkey on his shoulder; Michelle Williams as mother Mitzi Fabelman, Seth Rogen as the main character’s uncle Bennie Loewy, and Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman. Take a look below:

From Director Steven Spielberg #TheFabelmans in select theaters November 11. In theaters everywhere Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/MyVwdxPWR6 — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) September 7, 2022

The movie focuses on a fictional retelling of Spielberg’s early years and his relationship with his parents. The movie itself will make its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The CEO of the festival, Cameron Bailey, told Variety the movie was going to be a little skewed from Spielberg’s normal fare.

“It’s different from a typical Spielberg blockbuster, but it is just as easily impactful in terms of the emotional effect it’s going to have on people. If you love movies, this is going to be a very powerful film for you to watch. I’m excited that it’s launching in an environment that celebrates cinema.”

Spielberg wrote the script with Tony Kushner (Angels in America), and he also produced it. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.”

The Fabelmans opens nationwide on Nov. 11 during the heart of awards consideration.