New poster for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ highlights old and new faces

While the word ‘legacyquel’ doesn’t roll off the tongue particularly easily and was only coined very recently, it’s a term that’s certainly applicable to next month’s sci-fi action epic The Matrix Resurrections.

A blend of direct sequel to the original trilogy, a reboot of sorts that potentially sets the stage for even more sequels in the future, and an original story seeking to upend the formula of the previous three, it’s a difficult combination to pull off successfully, never mind spectacularly.

As we edge closer to the December 18 release date, the marketing campaign is beginning to gather some serious steam, with a newly-revealed poster showcasing old faces and franchise newcomers, which you can see below.

Let’s be honest, it’s not the greatest one-sheet we’ve ever seen, but it does the job of letting people know that all of your favorites will be back, alongside one or two fresh faces stepping into familiar shoes. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus evidently didn’t get the memo about the dress code, but we’ll let him off the hook because he looks cool as f*ck.

The Matrix Resurrections is coming burdened with the pressure to succeed given the eighteen-year absence from our screens and hefty budget, but the R-rated cyberpunk fantasy is sure to draw in a crowd when it arrives in theaters and HBO Max a few weeks from now.