The first full-length trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to premiere during DC FanDome tomorrow. As a sneak peek, the official movie Twitter has revealed posters featuring Riddler and the Dark Knight himself.

Little is known about the upcoming Batman movie, but the basic plot seems to involve Riddler, Commissioner Gordon and Bruce Wayne’s alter ego. It has also been announced that Zoë Kravitz will be playing Catwoman, so fans should keep an eye out during the trailer.

New Posters For The Batman Revealed Ahead Of DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With so many fan trailers and teasers, it’s been hard to tell what is what when it comes to this new iteration of Batman. This new trailer, though, should give a deeper look into the plot, characters and just exactly what kind of tone these new movies are going to have.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and many others. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is expected to release March 4th, 2022. To watch the trailer when it premieres and see other DC features, keep your eyes peeled for WGTC’s coverage of the event throughout the weekend.

What do you think about these new posters? Are they building the hype for the new movie? Sound off in the usual place below!