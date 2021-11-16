New Red Notice Leg Drops Shang-Chi In Streaming Views

The new Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson movie Red Notice dominated over the weekend, pulling in more viewers than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+, according to Deadline.

The movie, which follows the adventures of Johnson as an FBI agent who has to partner with a notorious art thief played by Reynolds to stop Gadot’s character, pulled in 4.2M households over Friday through Sunday.

For reference, Shang-Chi pulled in 1.7M households. That movie is also older and was in theaters for a while. Red Notice, on the other hand, was only in theaters for a week before it was released on Netflix.

The movie dominated all previous movies on all other platforms, according to Samba Numbers, which measures viewing numbers in about 3M households who tune in to a movie for at least five minutes. Wonder Woman 1984 got 2.2M, Dune got 1.9M and Mortal Kombat got 3.8M. Amazon’s best movie debut was Tomorrow War at 2.4M, and Disney+’s Soul got the same.

The movie is now Netflix’s highest-opening streaming movie ever. The previous record was held by Extraction, watched by 99 million over 28 days. Bird Box also did great for Netflix, hitting an accumulated 282M views.

Red Notice earned between $1.25M and $1.5M during its theatrical debut weekend. It’s still the number one movie going into its second week.

Actor Chris Diamantopoulos appears in the movie as Sotto Voce. He told People that working with the famous trio sounded like “the most fun that I could possibly ever have as an actor.”

He also said that working with Reynolds made him crack up constantly.

“There were moments where I just couldn’t carry on with the take, because he’s coming up with so many funny one liners that I had to stop and laugh,” he said. “I say this with all sincerity and respect, he’s kind of like a living, breathing, muscular, handsome Bugs Bunny.”

Because of the movie’s runaway success, there’s already talk of a sequel. Red Notice producer Dany Garcia said that things are already getting set up.

“With Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like franchise is just part of our conversation,” Garcia said, per Variety. “But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.'”

You can watch Red Notice exclusively on Netflix now.