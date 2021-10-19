New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Clip Reveals Iconic Locations From The Games

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is the latest cinematic adaptation of the hit video game series that is poised to take on a much more faithful take than any of the previous films.

Now we’re getting new details about just how accurate the film is to the games, with writer and director Johannes Roberts giving a breakdown in a new segment, showing side-by-side the movie scenes with the scenes that inspired them from the first two Resident Evil games.

“Welcome To Raccoon City is a very faithful adaptation of the Resident Evil games. This is where it all started…this is an origin story where we meet all the iconic characters from the games. Every frame has details to the game, from the burger that the trucker is eating to the actual truck design, we built the mansion and police station to the spec of the game. This is a horror movie created with love of the game,” Roberts told Fandom.

#ResidentEvil director Johannes Roberts talks about bringing the video game to life in an exclusive clip pic.twitter.com/VtbwN2uCld — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 19, 2021

The film stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Neal McDonoguh as William Birkin, Avana Jogia Leon S. Kennedy and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker. Donal Logue also stars as Chief Brian Irons and Lily Gao will portray Ada Wong.

The forthcoming movie is just one of several projects based on the console franchise, including a Netflix live-action series in the works. In addition, there’s also the computer-animated show Resident Evil Infinite Darkness on Netflix now.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters on November 24th, 2021.