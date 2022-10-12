New rumors around Tom Holland’s daring Spider-Man future has webheads everywhere feeling… Born Again

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home accomplished the once-thought-impossible task of reuniting the three live-action Spider-Men. Now, Marvel and Sony are seemingly working on the next round of surprise and delight for fans, this time by weaving Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the web-slinger’s narrative.

For starters, it looks like we’ll be picking up Spidey’s live-action story sooner than perhaps expected, with an outing slated for release on July 12, 2024, if a recent rumor coming from My Cosmic Circus turns out to hold any water. But the release date itself isn’t the primary factor sending fans into a tizzy.

If Spider-Man 4 is actually a direct sequel to Daredevil: Born Again, it would literally be a dream come true 🤧



IMAGINE A STREET LEVEL SPIDER-MAN AND DAREDEVIL TEAM UP MOVIE AGAINST STREET LEVEL VILLAINS LIKE KINGPIN AND TOMBSTONE pic.twitter.com/LEnKdM4xVC — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) October 11, 2022

According to the publication’s sources — unnamed so take it with a grain of salt — the film could also be a direct follow-up to the events of Daredevil: Born Again, which seems to make enough sense considering we’ll be seeing Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock in spring 2024 and is likely to once again take place in Hell’s Kitchen. Spider-Man is traditionally New York-based, and if the film comes out the following summer, the dots seem to piece together quite nicely.

As far as when the teased symbiote from the Spidey threequel will come into play, fans should sit tight a little longer for more developments on that front. Peter Parker is rumored to be dealing with a more street-level threat during the events of the fourth MCU Spider-Man film, and isn’t expected to don a symbiote suit until one of the upcoming Avengers films.

Regardless, there is some serious hype around the potential for Matt Murdock to finally make a well-deserved and more high-level mark on the MCU.

The idea of Spider-Man 4 possibly being a direct sequel to Born Again is insane. It’s all coming together. This duo is going to be absolutely everything pic.twitter.com/Z0S3fIlJuo — Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 11, 2022

So Daredevil: Born Again allegedly…



– Reintroduces the Netflix MCU



– Sets up Spider-Man 4



That series is going to be so fckn cool pic.twitter.com/v9M9RpQQ0o — Hernandy – Spooky Season Era (@Pollos_Hernandy) October 11, 2022

It’s only rumours but I’m hearing that Tom’s Spider-Man 4 may release in 2024 and could possibly deal with the aftermath of Daredevil Born Again. I DREAMT OF TIMES LIKE THIS — Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 11, 2022

Of course, we’re in the midst of the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means we’ll be tackling a number of different Spider-Man stories in addition to Tom Holland’s in the prime MCU timeline. There are a number of confirmed and rumored animated stories, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies, and the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While we wait with bated breath for all of the above projects, one thing fans can hopefully treat themselves to sooner rather than later is the More Fun Stuff cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which at the time of writing is unavailable to stream, but did come to theatres last month with an additional 11 minutes of unseen footage.