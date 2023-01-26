The DCU might be in a shambles at the moment, with James Gunn taking over to give it a hard reboot, but there are still a few flicks that fans remain cautiously optimistic about, and one of them is Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The original was not a memorable movie by any stretch of the imagination. Indeed, the best word we could come up with to describe it is “serviceable.” But even then, thanks to a cast of talented breakthrough stars like Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel, not to mention other geekdom veterans like Zachary Levi and Mark Strong, 2019’s Shazam! turned out a commercial success and received decent acclaim from the fandom.

Now, director David F. Sandberg is returning with an even more ambitious sequel. This time around, instead of Billy Batson playing the part of the burgeoning hero and going about it alone, he will be joined by the rest of his foster family, who have all inherited the powers of Shazam.

As seen in the trailer above, Fury of the Gods will be much more group-oriented, bringing to minds movies like The Avengers or Justice League as opposed to a solo superhero outing. The comedy is also there, so despite growing in scale, it’s good to know the movie still refuses to take itself too seriously, which was one of the few charms of the first entry.

Levi and Angel will be joined once again by Jack Dylan Grazer, his older version Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, Ian Chen, Meagan Good, Faithe Herman, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren. Djimon Hounsou is also reprising his role as the wizard Shazam, who bestowed his powers to Billy in the first movie.

Fury of the Gods will come out in theaters on March 17.