Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has just released a batch of new character posters ahead of the film’s release next month, teasing both epic showdowns, and the human side characters whose dream wedding in Hawaii was crashed by the blue blur.

The nine new images were released via the film’s official Twitter account Wednesday morning, and include the main computer-generated stars: Ben Schwartz’ Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails, and Idris Elba’s Knuckles. Though he isn’t CG, Jim Carrey’s Dr. Ivo Robotnik also looks cartoonishly villainous in his dedicated poster.

Many of the human co-stars — such as James Marsden’s Tom, and Tika Sumpter’s Maddie — look plucked directly from the wedding of Natasha Rothwell’s Rachel and her beau, played by franchise newcomer Shemar Moore, which we saw so rudely interrupted in the final trailer.

Sonic transports himself from a snowy summit into the tropical ceremony via his trusty magical rings, bringing with him a mountain of snow just as the couple is about to exchange their own rings.

Robotnik’s right hand man, the latte-obsessed Agent Stone, played by Lee Majdoub, also got his own poster, appropriately holding a piping hot mug of the caffeinated beverage that his superior is always surprisingly quick to compliment.

“Free lattes for Dr. Robotnik with every ticket purchased!” Majdoub joked on Twitter, while sharing the image. He went on to say he was “so moved” to be cast in the film, having grown up never seeing someone like himself represented in the movies.

The film’s other stars, including Schwartz, Carrey, Moore, and O’Shaughnessey, similarly celebrated the new images and associated emojis on the social media platform.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which we’ll admit looks like a surprisingly enticing action adventure film — let alone video game adaption — spin-dashes into theaters April 8. You can purchase pre-sale tickets for the movie now.