New Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Images Hint At Upcoming Sequel

The currently untitled and highly anticipated sequel to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won’t be out for another year, but new images from the upcoming film are circulating on social media and show a Spider-Man in the classic suit looking over the New York City skyline.



The official Twitter account for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse posted the new photos on Thursday, with two shots from different angles of Spider-Man as he takes in a view of New York. Unfortunately, because of the multiversal nature of these films, it’s difficult to determine exactly which version of Spider-Man we’re looking at, so the images are just enough to whet fans’ appetites without giving away too much about the film.

The images are both in the comic book style of the first film with chromatic aberrations and all. Both images can be seen in the tweet below, which also includes the caption: “Look out and see a multiverse of possibilities ahead of you.”

Look out and see a multiverse of possibilities ahead of you pic.twitter.com/PqmbRS3GJ5 — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) October 21, 2021

The first Into the Spider-Verse film released in 2018 to both audience and critical acclaim. The film follows Miles Morales as he comes to terms with his new spider powers and works together with a variety of Spider-Men from different universes to stop Wilson Fisk or Kingpin from destroying the multiverse. The film grossed more than $355 million dollars around the globe.



Even with these latest images, little is still known about the Spider-Verse sequel’s plot or even its title, but the film is set to release on Oct. 7 next year.



