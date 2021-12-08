With Spider-Man: No Way Home set for release next week, the marketing for the film has stepped into overdrive, with new promotions coming to light from all over the world. A new collaboration with Bank Mandiri, one of Indonesia’s largest banks, has indicated that the film will contain multiple Spider-Men.

As part of the promotion, the bank commissioned a range of different art pieces inspired by the film that sees Spider-Man taking on the sinister foes we’ve seen in previous promotions.

In one of these images that came together from fans finding nine separate pieces across Instagram, we can see two Spider-Men that look to be Tom Holland’s and Tobey Maguire’s taking on Elektro on a busy street.

This collaboration is officially licensed, which implies the art hints at what the film has in store. However, it isn’t a true depiction, meaning that there is a possibility the artist added this to the image themselves without it being present in the final cut of the film.

This image is a part of a range including several other scenes of Spider-Man fighting his foes which you can check out compiled by Twitter user Sebbazz.

Marvel runs a tight ship, so it’s odd that a piece of promotional material like this would pass through and run if it does contain spoilers of this magnitude. But Marvel could just be trying to throw fans off the scent since the Spider-Men rumor has been so pervasive. There is no way to know until fans finally get a chance to catch the film in theatres on Dec. 17.

Source: TheDirect