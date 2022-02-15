Star Wars has just unveiled a new novel from Beth Revis that’s set after the events of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and depicts Han and Leia’s wedding.

As most of you will already know, the sequel trilogy and its events are set 30 years after the fall of the Empire. And while several stories set across different mediums have shed light on the things that went down with Luke, Leia, and Han in that time period, Star Wars fans are still a bit foggy when it comes to certain plot developments.

For instance, we never got the chance to see Han and Leia’s wedding. Fortunately, the official website for Star Wars has revealed a new book, titled Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel set for release in summer, that will tell the tale of the Skywalker twin and her scruffy-looking nerf-herder of a husband.

While the novel will not exclusively focus on the events of their wedding, Revis has indeed confirmed that there’ll be a scene of Han proposing to Leia on the forest moon of Endor. In her own words:

“I don’t want to spoil anything as the wedding is possibly my favorite scene of the whole book, but I will say that when Ewoks are involved, nothing ever goes to plan!”

The author further discussed what makes this wedding special and why she was excited to work on it, noting:

“What makes the wedding scene my favorite is the ring ceremony,” she said. “The rings become an important symbol throughout the book — I’m being vague on purpose so I don’t spoil anything, but I think it’s true of all societies, whether they be on Earth or in a galaxy far, far away, that ceremonies become a necessary component of culture. We ascribe value to specific moments, and we bring up importance to symbols from those moments, including wedding rings. A wedding is like a bright star in a person’s life — a fixed point of light. And that’s true for Han and Leia as well.”

Given what happens to this joyous union thirty years from then, we’re glad that Han and Leia’s star-crossed romance is finally getting some recognition in Disney’s Star Wars canon.