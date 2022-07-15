New ‘Star Wars’ book plugs a huge ‘Attack of the Clones’ plot hole

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones included many new additions to the franchise at the time, but one of the most obscure characters to debut was the Clawdite shapeshifter Zam Wesell.

The bounty hunter may have only had a short role in the film attempting to assassinate Padme while she slept, but the appearance also caused a huge plot hole in the movie.

With the ability to shapeshift, many Star Wars fans wonder why Wesell chose not to change shape to avoid her Jedi pursuers after fleeing the scene, but now a new book has answered that question.

According to a post on Reddit seemingly showing a preview of the upcoming book Star Wars: The Secrets of the Bounty Hunters, there is a perfectly good reason that Wesell did not use this method to escape, and it’s all linked to ego.

“Wesell survived the resulting speeder crash and managed to briefly escape the Jedi. As a Clawdite, she could have simply changed her face and faded away into the crowd. But for some, revenge is just as rewarding as a pile of credits. Wesell could not resist the chance to strike bad at the Jedi who had ruined her job. I am assuming you have never tried to sneak up on someone who has mastered the Force but let me tell you, it never ends well.”

While this is the in-universe answer to the question, the Star Wars Wiki shares another reason why this plot hole exists. According to the website, Wesell wasn’t originally set to be a shapeshifter, but during principal photography, the idea was introduced.

With this plot whole seemingly filled, fans finally have an answer, and can get more insight into the world of Star Wars bounty hunters when the book arrives later this year.

The book, Star Wars: The Secrets of the Bounty Hunters is expected to land in stores this November.