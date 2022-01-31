Now that the marketing machine for The Batman is in full swing, every day heralds something new for fans of the Caped Crusader as far as the latest Matt Reeves version of the character is concerned. Today’s promotional content comes in the form of stills that showcase the World’s Greatest Detective at work.

At long last, we have no more than a month separating us from watching the highly anticipated reboot of the Dark Knight in theaters. So far, everything from the trailers to interviews with the cast and crew has fuelled the hype for this huge premiere, though that, in definition, doesn’t exactly help quench fan thirst over a project that has been many years in the making.

Courtesy of Total Film Magazine, we’ve just received several new stills that give us another look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman in full costume.

As can be seen below, the first still showcases Bruce Wayne having a chat with James Gordon over a supposed Riddler crime scene, perhaps the same one we saw in the first trailer. The next photo depicts the Dark Knight in a background of brownish red, which seems to be an aesthetic theme in this film. The last image, meanwhile, might appear to be Batman brutally interrogating someone, but that individual is most certainly one of the Riddler’s victims.

'The Batman' New Stills Show The World's Greatest Detective At Work 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

The stage is set for The Batman and all we need to do is wait and see what acclaimed filmmaker Matt Reeves has done with this reboot and whether it can surmount all these expectations that have been mounting over the past two years among the fan base when the movie comes out on Mar. 4.