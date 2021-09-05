New Superhero Team Reportedly Coming To The MCU

The Avengers may be on hiatus, but if a combination of upcoming projects and various rumors are any indication, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to introduce more teams than ever before.

Eternals, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four will all feature a group of superheroes partnering up to battle a common enemy, while ten members of the Young Avengers have either been introduced already, or will make their debuts during Phase Four. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine additionally looks to be assembling either the Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers depending on who you ask, and now Agents of Atlas are reportedly on the way, too.

According to tipster Mikey Sutton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will pave the way for the Asian super-team to make their way to the MCU, with Wave reportedly first in line. The squad were rebooted and revamped a couple of years ago, and it just so happens that Jimmy Woo was established as their Nick Fury.

Pearl Pangan is a Filipina hero who was recruited for experiments based on her strength as a swimmer, where it was discovered she had the ability to control water. Other members of the team at various points have included Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, wind-based heroine Aero, fan favorite former Hulk Amadeus Cho, Spider-Man ally Silk, Sword Master, White Fox and more.

There’s no sort of additional details or concrete information behind Sutton’s story, but based on nothing but the reception to Randall Park’s performance in WandaVision and the record-breaking success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ opening weekend, having the two of them teaming up to recruit the Agents of Atlas would go down a storm with fans.