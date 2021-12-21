Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to share a brand new motion poster for the upcoming DC film The Batman.

Set to audio of incessant rainfall, emergency vehicle sirens, and disfigured voices, the poster prominently features the Batman cowl that the eighth live-action Batman will wear, Robert Pattinson. The thirty-second motion poster shows several zodiac symbols splattered across it in reference to Paul Dano’s The Riddler. This iteration of the villain is heavily inspired by The Zodiac Killer and depicted as a serial killer instead of the regular characterization as a criminal mastermind.

Matt Reeves took over on the project from former DCEU Batman Ben Affleck. Affleck had intended to write, direct, and star in the solo The Batman outing before dissatisfaction with his own script prompted him to leave the project. Reeves then came on board, rewriting the script, and casting Pattinson. The director previously helmed Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, all of which have been critically well-received.

The motion poster reveals few hints or any major groundbreaking information but will undoubtedly get fans excited after the film’s troubled history in development hell since the 2010s. In addition, the two trailers currently out for the upcoming film received positive feedback from fans and even scored nominations for the Golden Trailer Awards.

The Batman will fly into theaters on March 4, 2022 in the United States.