New ‘The Bikeriders’ trailer teases an Oscars campaign for Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and others

In 1963, storied photographer Danny Lyon immersed himself in the world of American Midwest biker gangs, putting his nerves and safety on the line as he documented the lives led by members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, at one point becoming a full member himself. This experience eventually resulted in the creation of a photo-book known as The Bikeriders.

And now — sixty years later — the essence of Lyon’s journey will be brought to life on the big screen, with a feature film of the same name set to hit theaters late this year. And if the first trailer for 20th Century Studios’ tension-packed drama thriller is any indication, it seems to have every intention of scooping up an Oscar or two once the dust has settled.

A fictional story inspired by Lyon’s aforementioned photo-book, The Bikeriders stars Jodie Comer as Kathy – a young woman who recounts her time with the Vandals biker gang after marrying impetuous member Benny (Austin Butler) after knowing him for only five weeks. No sooner does Benny’s wild nature create an emotional maze for Kathy does she also realize she must contend with her husband’s unwavering loyalty to Johnny (Tom Hardy) – the leader of the Vandals who may or may not be in the twilight of that part of his life. As tensions rise and the once-happy-go-lucky Vandals start falling into some more heinous business, the three of them enter a multi-pronged, emotional tug-of-war with themselves, each other, and the fate of the Vandals.

Also starring are Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, and Mike Faist as a fictionalized version of Danny Lyon. Jeff Nichols directs the screenplay that he wrote himself.

The Bikeriders zips into theaters on December 1.