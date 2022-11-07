New trailer for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ promises a sequel bursting with personality

What an absolute maverick of a franchise Knives Out is shaping up to be; after Rian Johnson’s star-studded murder mystery first captured our imaginations back in 2019, Netflix moved quickly to snap up the rights to two more sequels, and Johnson and series lead Daniel Craig seem all too happy to oblige.

And fans of the franchise will soon be joining the duo on that plane of happiness, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the first of the Netflix sequels, set to begin its limited theatrical run later this month, and ramping up the hype is a brand new trailer for Benoit Blanc’s next caper, and it looks to be even juicier than last time.

Featuring a stacked ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, Glass Onion finds holistic gumshoe Benoit Blanc (Craig) wrapped up in a brand new murder mystery, this time as a guest of Miles Bron (Norton), a tech billionaire who invites a small group of friends to his Greek estate for a relaxing getaway. Unfortunately, one malicious patron takes the party’s murder mystery theme a little too seriously, and Benoit has to crack the case before this vacation turns into a bloodbath.

The interplay between this deliciously depraved posse of suspects looks set to catapult the franchise to new heights, and with Benoit himself seemingly not excluded from the list of targets, it’s safe to say that Glass Onion will be captivating us right up to the credits.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will begin its limited theatrical run on Nov. 23 before releasing to its permanent home on Netflix on Dec. 23.