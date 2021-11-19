Lionsgate released a new trailer for the upcoming John Malkovich film Shattered. The trailer, which is available to view in full below, follows a young tech millionaire, Chris, who has a romantic encounter with a beautiful woman, Sky, who turns out to be much more than she seems.



After a man robs the couple and bashes in Chris’s leg, Sky takes to nursing him, but her behavior becomes increasingly suspicious as her roommate disappears and she eventually reveals the entire affair has been a setup to extort Chris for his wealth. Realizing the gravity of his situation, Chris must attempt to escape the prison his home has become, lest he suffer torture or even death at the hands of Sky.

Directing the film is Luis Prieto, who is known for working on series like White Lines, Snatch, and The Oath as well as films like Kidnap and The Disunited States of America.



Among the cast, Malkovich is perhaps the most notable, having worked in Hollywood since the late ’70s and starring in numerous films including Being John Malkovich, Burn After Reading, Red, and In the Line of Fire. In Shattered, Malkovich plays Sky’s nosy landlord, Ronald, who heckles her about rent and keeps tabs on her exploits.



Cameron Monaghan stars as Chris alongside Lilly Krug as Sky. Additionally, the film will star Ash Santos as Sky’s roommate, Lisa, and Frank Grillo and Dat Phan as her accomplices, Sebastian and Kiruchiyo.

Shattered is set to debut early next year on Jan. 14.