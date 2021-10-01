New VOD Movies For Weekend Viewing: Free Guy, The Addams Family 2, And More!

With October now arrived, it’s a good time of year for many to nestle underneath a warm blanket with some popcorn and loved ones and check out the latest flicks available on video on demand.

And while there is no shortage of exclusively spooky content available in the month whose unofficial color is orange, some of us are perfectly content perusing a plethora of genres, from blockbuster action films like Free Guy, family and Halloween-themed fare like The Addams Family 2 or even a thoughtful and high stakes documentary about a cruise ship dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, as found in The Last Cruise.

All of those aforementioned titles and more are available for either rent or purchase through VOD right now through Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, or your cable provider, so there’s no shortage of options for getting your at-home binge on if you’re still feeling iffy about going to a movie theater these days. Check out the entire list of new VOD titles available right now, below:

VOD For Purchase:

Free Guy

The Last Cruise

First Date

VOD For Rent:

The Addams Family 2

While We Sleep

Reminiscence

American Night

Eating Our Way To Extinction

Witch Hunt (2021)

The Forever Purge

Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue

The Survivalist (2021)

Never Gonna Snow Again

C.I. Ape

