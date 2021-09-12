New Warriors Creator Puts Blame On Ryan Reynolds For The Show’s Leaks

Ryan Reynolds may have some explaining to do well, at least to Marvel’s New Warriors‘ fans, after the show’s creator hilariously blamed Reynolds for leaking pics and footage from the unreleased show.

New Warriors was set to be a live-action series about six individuals –including fan favourite Squirrel Girl– with superpowers wanting to make a difference in the world. The series was initially scheduled to air on Freeform, before ultimately getting cancelled in 2019 prior to hitting the airwaves. Although at the time, the reason behind the cancellation wasn’t released, but according to now-deleted tweets by Pink News, New Warriors showrunner Kevin Biegel stated the show was cancelled for “being too gay.”

He said, “There’s a show we wrote a few years ago. It was very proudly gay. A singular power that be killed the show. Because it was too gay. A rich, straight, Brentwood turd. He got fired for being vile at his company. We, on the other hand, live. #NewWarriors.”

Despite the network’s decision to can the show years ago, many fans expressed how they would like to see it resurrected. Biegel then took it upon himself to “leak” a behind-the-scenes look of Milana Vayntrub in Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl’s costume for the series. In addition to the images, Biegel also shared in a now-deleted post a video of his toddlers watching the New Warriors‘ pilot episode on a laptop.

There was a #NewWarriors show.@kbiegel says the show was canceled before airing: "A singular power that be killed the show. Because it was too gay. A rich, straight, Brentwood turd."



That exec has since been fired.



Biegel shared these pics from the show. pic.twitter.com/c6WzUD3UpD — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) September 9, 2021

Solely after getting followers riled up by what could have been, Beigel took to his Twitter account on Sept. 9 to jokingly blamed Ryan Reynolds for the entire thing. In the initial tweet Biegel wrote, “Morning! I let @VancityReynolds take over my account last night. What’d I miss?.”

It is unclear why Biegel pushed Reynolds under the bus but let’s just say, the actor has silently taken the fall at least for now.