News Anchor Reveals She Was Fired For Her Hubie Halloween Cameo

You get the distinct impression from watching an Adam Sandler movie that they’re a whole lot of fun to film, with the Happy Madison Productions boss gathering up his regular troupe of writers, directors and co-stars to travel to various locations around the world to hang out with each other and get paid to shoot a series of frothy comedies.

Kevin James admitted that the sets always feel like one big party, while Sandler himself revealed that it doesn’t take a great deal of convincing for either James or Steve ‘The Boosh’ Buscemi to keep coming back for more. The sense of camaraderie can always be felt through the screen, it’s just a shame that the movies themselves are all so formulaic and interchangeable.

However, it isn’t all good news, and it turns out that one of Hubie Halloween‘s minor supporting players has actually lost her job as a result of a cameo appearance. Boston news anchor Alaina Pinto shows up in an early scene, based entirely around a recurring joke where everyone at the news station is dressed as Harley Quinn, but was then fired from her job at local station 7 News after unknowingly breaching her contract by appearing in the film.

“Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween. In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Halloween Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It might seem harsh to fire someone for turning up in one scene of an Adam Sandler movie, but Pinto presumably violated the terms of her agreement with 7 News by playing a news anchor working for a station that wasn’t the one she was contracted to in Hubie Halloween. It’s an unfortunate turn of events, to be sure, and it just goes to show that not everyone ends up having a great time working under the Happy Madison banner.