Candyman Reboot Has Officially Been Rated

Nia DaCosta’s upcoming horror-slasher Candyman has just received an R-rating for bloody horror violence, strong language and a handful of sexual references. This comes from the Motion Picture Association of America, or MPAA, which rates films based on their content so as to provide a warning for unsuspecting audiences.

For those of you who are not familiar with the source material, Candyman is a reboot of an older franchise and follows the story of a group of people who seek out a boogeyman. This boogeyman was previously believed to be an urban legend. However, when he turns out to be real, heads start rolling.

Initially, the pic was thought to be directed by Jordan Peele, the acclaimed filmmaker behind modern classics such as Get Out and Us. At some point in the production process, though, the director’s chair was handed over to DaCosta. Best known for her surprise hit Little Woods, she might just be able to hold a candle to Peele’s own work.

The film’s rating, meanwhile, is in line with some of Peele’s other efforts. Both Get Out and Us, for instance, were rated R for similar reasons, as they also feature excessive violence, strong language and a handful of sexual references. In an age where more and more movies tone down their scripts in order to attract broader audiences, Peele’s work certainly provides a welcome breath of uncensored content.

Candyman is supposed to release on October 16th of this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic – which has resulted in the closure of most theaters – the release may be postponed yet again. Let’s hope that’s not the case, though.