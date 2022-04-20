In a new promo clip released ahead of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is aghast to learn his superfan Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) loves Paddington 2 so much that it’s his third favorite movie of all time. But that soon changes when the duo sits down to watch the movie again.

Lauded by critics as one of the best action-comedy films in recent memory, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars the National Treasure star as himself. Cage is invited to the birthday party of a billionaire superfan, learning after the fact that he’s actually a very dangerous arms dealer. Now, he has to live through some of his most iconic roles to save his wife and daughter from the crime lord.

But before things take a turn for the worse, Cage and Gutierrez will hang out and have a grand time talking about their favorite movies. Pedro Pascal’s antagonist might also secretly be harboring a heart of gold because he admits to having cried with Paddington 2, though Cage certainly can’t blame him after watching the film for himself.

Joining Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal are an ensemble of supporting characters played by Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Tiffany Haddish, Demi Moore, and Neil Patrick Harris. With more than 60 submitted reviews, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is currently 92% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated movies to come this year.

The movie’s box office performance will hopefully echo that critical success when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opens in theaters on April 22.