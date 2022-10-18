Nick Fury returns for the first time since ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and he needs a new job

Samuel L. Jackson has been keeping himself plenty busy as Nick Fury by shooting a supporting role in next summer’s The Marvels, as well as taking top billing in Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, but we haven’t seen the one-eyed head of S.H.I.E.L.D. and initial assembler of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in live-action since Avengers: Endgame.

However, that’s all changed, but not quite in the way you might think. Proving that he’ll do anything that allows him to work, the prolific actor has shown up in a commercial for the new Marvel Snap game, which finds Fury being told he’s out of a job after discovering he’s set to be replaced as the head of the secretive organization.

Effective today, I’m being replaced as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Because now, @MarvelSnap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We'll see about that. pic.twitter.com/8NcdLg1VJK — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 18, 2022

To be honest, this isn’t quite where or how we were expecting to be reintroduced to everyone’s favorite cycloptic curmudgeon, but it’s nonetheless nice to see Jackson back in the role. On the plus side, it whets the appetite for his upcoming pair of appearances that are poised to have seismic ramifications on the MCU as a whole, even if he’s basically shilling for the mighty Marvel machine.

Either way, his stint as the most cameo-happy figure in the entire Marvel universe continues unabated, with commercials now being added to the movies, TV shows, video games, and short films that he’s now appeared in. The man simply loves to work, and Kevin Feige’s outfit are more than happy to keep throwing it his way a full 14 years after Iron Man changed cinema as we know it.