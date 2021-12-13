Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal’s new movie sounds absolutely insane

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal are two hugely talented actors that boast eclectic filmographies and a legion of fans, so putting the two of them together in the same movie sounds awesome to us.

Now, imagine that the film in question stars Pascal as a drug cartel kingpin who pays Nicolas Cage a million dollars to attend his birthday party where they hang out and recreate scenes from the latter’s most famous hits. Then, throw in Neil Patrick Harris as Cage’s agent and Tiffany Haddish as a CIA agent who enlists the Academy Award winner to take down the wanted criminal, and you’ve got Tom Gormican’s The Massive Weight of Unbearable Talent.

Not only is Cage playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself, but he also hallucinates about another, more successful version of himself from days past called Nicky, as he explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“He’s got the lanky long hair; he’s just constantly riding Nick about his career choices. I wasn’t too excited about the idea of playing myself, but when Tom sent me this script, Nicky reminded me a little of Jerry Lewis’ Buddy Love in The Nutty Professor. I always admired what he did with that movie. For me, Nicky steals the show.”

Cage also revealed that he and Pascal hold conversations about everything from The Cabinet of Dr. Cagliari to Paddington 2, while we know we’re getting recreations of Face/Off and Con Air among others. The trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent drops tomorrow, and you don’t want to miss out.