Nicolas Cage has sported many questionable hairstyles and unconvincing wigs throughout his illustrious career, ranging from Valley Girl‘s bouffant to Ghost Rider‘s blatantly obvious hairpiece via Con Air‘s long, luxurious locks and whatever the hell he’s got on his head in 1993’s Deadfall.

However, one thing we’ve never seen from the Academy Award winner is a completely bald head, but that’s all about to change. Cage is currently shooting gritty Western Butcher’s Crossing in the wilds of Montana, and Variety have revealed the first look at the one of the internet’s favorite actors in character, which you can see below.

Nicolas Cage Goes Bald In First Image From Gritty New Western 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Butcher’s Crossing finds Cage as a buffalo hunter in rural 1870s America who takes a young Harvard dropout under his wing, before they head off on a journey that threatens both their safety and sanity. Saban Films recently picked the film up for distribution, and looking at the speed at which the 57 year-old works, we’ll probably be seeing it early next year.

It’s one of just many projects on the docket for the prolific and resurgent Cage, along with self-aware meta actioner The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and revisionist oater The Old Way, as he continues to seek out new challenges to tackle in that inimitable style of his.