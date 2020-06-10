New Study Reveals Nicolas Cage Is The Hardest Working Actor In Hollywood

Who’s the hardest working actor in Hollywood? That’s a question of quantity over quality, so if you really think about it, the answer should be easy: Nicolas Cage.

A new study covers the last five years of various actors’ careers and includes not only starring roles, but cameos, producing and directing credits, too. When it comes to Cage though, it’s all in the acting category, as he’s been in 27 films over the past five years. Unfortunately, many have come via VOD. But of course, they still count.

The actor, who was once a huge star, has been relegated to B-movie status in recent times with starring roles in such efforts as The Humanity Bureau, Kill Chain and the upcoming Jiu Jitsu. However, he has appeared in a couple of smaller genre pics that were well-received, too, like Mandy and Color Out of Space. He’s reportedly also returning to the National Treasure franchise, so perhaps there’s another comeback in store for him.

Second place on the list, meanwhile, shouldn’t come as a surprise, either. Samuel L. Jackson has never met a franchise he didn’t like and he’s been in 22 movies with only three acting as cameos in the last five years.

Elsewhere, Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell come in at three and four with 21 and 20, respectively. And it’s in large part due to their producing credits as much as roles in front of the camera. Leonardo DiCaprio is also in the top 20 as despite only appearing in four movies, he’s produced nine.

As for actresses, Margot Robbie is number five with 19 credits. Oddly, the study only lists one producing credit even though a quick search on IMDB reveals that she’s produced five projects in the past five years.

In any case, in a rather stunning development, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t show up until number 34. The guy makes movies, television, tequila, Under Armor gear and crushes a giant plate of peanut butter pancakes on his cheat day. On second thought, he’s probably going for the hardest working human instead.

Circling back to Nicolas Cage though, and he has another six movies on the way and is also playing Joe Exotic in the untitled Tiger King adaptation. As such, I’d say he’s going to remain the hardest working actor in the industry until further notice.

Hardest Working Actors In Hollywood

1. Nicolas Cage

2. Samuel L. Jackson

3. Brad Pitt

4. Will Ferrell

5. Margot Robbie

6. Idris Elba

7. Liam Neeson

8. Johnny Depp

9. Nicole Kidman

10. Sam Rockwell

11. Adam Sandler

12. Antonio Bandera

13. Chris Hemsworth

14. Natalie Portman

15. Anna Kendrick

16. Charlize Theron

17. Helen Mirren

18. Laura Dern

19. Leonardo DiCaprio

20. Scarlett Johansson