Nicolas Cage Signs Up For His First-Ever Western

During a lengthy and highly eclectic career that stretches back over 40 years, Nicolas Cage has pretty much seen and done it all at this point. However, the actor continues to break new professional ground, having just signed on to star in his very first Western.

As per Deadline, the Academy Award winner will headline The Old Way, which has Brett Donowho directing, who previously helmed Bruce Willis VOD actioner Acts of Violence. Cage plays Colton Briggs, an aging gunslinger who retired from his old life to run a general store and enjoy a peaceful retirement with his family.

When a gang of outlaws murder his wife, Briggs’ entire life lies in ruins, before he unexpectedly partners up with his 12 year-old daughter to dust off his six shooter and seek revenge. While that’s a fairly standard setup as far as the genre goes, the prospect of Cage saddling up for his Western debut is enough to put The Old Way on the radar.

The 57 year-old is in the midst of a hot streak after tackling a number of wildly different and yet equally entertaining projects recently. As well as the bonkers amusement park slasher Willy’s Wonderland, Pig became one of the star’s most acclaimed movies, while he’s got insane supernatural thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland releasing next week, and self-aware meta action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent coming next year.