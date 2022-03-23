Nicolas Cage still hasn’t given up hope of playing Superman in live-action

Screen legend Nicolas Cage is enjoying a career renaissance as of late, with work like Pig and the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and now the living meme has said he is still open to play Superman someday.

“Would it matter how much time I appeared as the character? There might still be a chance.”

The actor made the comments during an appearance yesterday on GQ’s Actually Me on YouTube, a series wherein the publication invites public figures to actually be themselves on various websites, and films them as they respond to different questions asked by the public. While browsing, and Cage discovered a piece of writing that recounted his almost-portrayal of Superman in 1998. The piece fell apart for a variety of reasons, and while Cage did voice Superman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, he has yet to don the cape and tights in his human form.

One commenter said the way he talked about the possibility seemed like a hint of things to come in a 2023 film, too.

“The way he answered makes me believe he’s going to be playing Superman in something. Most likely The Flash. It seems like a no-brainer.”

Anything is possible, but for now, the idea is just one of the world’s greatest what-ifs. The public will find out for sure when The Flash — in which Ezra Miller stars alongside Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon as General Zod, back from death in 2013’s Man of Steel — opens next June.